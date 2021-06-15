The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation Of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) On Behalf Of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of James River Group Holdings, Ltd.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. ("James River" or the "Company") (JRVR) - Get Report on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 8, 2019, after the market closed, James River disclosed that it had delivered a notice of early cancellation of all policies issued to its largest customer, Rasier LLC.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $11.06, or over 23%, to close at $37.88 per share on October 9, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 5, 2021, James River announced its first quarter 2021 financial results, reporting "$170.0 million of unfavorable development in Commercial Auto, primarily driven by a previously canceled account that has been in runoff since 2019."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $12.16, or 26%, to close at $33.94 per share on May 6, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

