The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation Of FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) On Behalf Of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of FirstCash, Inc. ("FirstCash" or the "Company") (FCFS) - Get FirstCash, Inc. Report on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 12, 2021, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB") filed a lawsuit against FirstCash and Cash America West, alleging that the two companies violated the Military Lending Act by charging higher than the allowable 36% annual rate on pawn loans to active-duty service members and their dependents. The CFPB is seeking an injunction, redress for affected borrowers, and a civil money penalty.

On this news, FirstCash share price declined as much as 8.5% during intraday trading on November 12, 2021.

