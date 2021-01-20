The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of QuantumScape Corporation F/k/a Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (QS) Investors

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired QuantumScape Corporation ("QuantumScape" or the "Company") (QS) - Get Report securities between December 8, 2020 and December 31, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). QuantumScape investors have until March 8, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On January 4, 2021, an article was published on Seeking Alpha pointing to several risks with QuantumScape's solid-state batteries that make it "completely unacceptable for real world field electric vehicles." Specifically, it stated that the battery's power means it "will only last for 260 cycles or about 75,000 miles of aggressive driving." As solid-state batteries are temperature sensitive, "the power and cycle tests at 30 and 45 degrees above would have been significantly worse if run even a few degrees lower."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $34.49, or approximately 40.84%, to close at $49.96 per share on January 4, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors (1) that the Company's purported success related to its solid-state battery power, battery life, and energy density were significantly overstated; (2) that the Company is unlikely to be able to scale its technology to the multi-layer cell necessary to power electric vehicles; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased QuantumScape securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than March 8, 2021to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased QuantumScape securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007 fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com www.frankcruzlaw.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-law-offices-of-frank-r-cruz-announces-the-filing-of-a-securities-class-action-on-behalf-of-quantumscape-corporation-fka-kensington-capital-acquisition-corp-qs-investors-301211515.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles