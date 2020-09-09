The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Progenity, Inc. (PROG) Investors

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Progenity, Inc. ("Progenity" or the "Company") (PROG) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering ("IPO") conducted in June 2020. Progenity investors have until October 27, 2020to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

In June 2020, Progenity completed its IPO, in which it approximately 6.7 million shares for $15.00 per share.

On August 13, 2020, Progenity announced its second quarter 2020 results in a press release. Therein, the Company disclosed that "second-quarter revenues reflected a $10.3 million accrual for refunds to government payors," related to a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice and several states to resolve claims that Progenity had fraudulently billed federal healthcare programs for prenatal tests and provided kickbacks to physicians to induce them to order Progenity tests for their patients.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $1.24, or 14%, to close at $7.71 per share on August 14, 2020.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Progenity had overbilled government payors by $10.3 million in 2019 and early 2020 and, thus, had materially overstated its revenues, earnings and cash flows from operations for the historical financial periods provided in the Registration Statement; (2) that Progenity would need to refund this overpayment in the second quarter of 2020 (the same quarter in which the IPO was conducted), adversely impacting its quarterly results; and (3) that Progenity was suffering from accelerating negative trends in the second quarter of 2020 with respect to the Company's testing volumes, revenues and product pricing.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Progenity securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than October 27, 2020to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased Progenity securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-law-offices-of-frank-r-cruz-announces-the-filing-of-a-securities-class-action-on-behalf-of-progenity-inc-prog-investors-301126829.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles