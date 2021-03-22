The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. ("Neptune" or the "Company") (NEPT) - Get Report securities between July 24, 2019 and February 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Neptune investors have until May 17, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

In June 2019, Neptune acquired SugarLeaf Labs, LLC and Forest Remedies LLC (collectively, "SugarLeaf"), a registered North Carolina-based commercial hemp company providing extraction services and formulated products.

On February 15, 2021, Neptune announced net loss of CA$73.8 million for third quarter 2021 due in part to a CA$35.6 million impairment of goodwill and a CA$2.1 million impairment of "property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets related to the acquisition of SugarLeaf in July 2019," as well as accelerated amortization of CA$13.95 million "also related to the SugarLeaf acquisition."

On this news, Neptune's stock price fell $0.86 per share, or 30.71%, to close at $1.94 per share on February 16, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on February 17, 2021, before the market opened, Neptune issued a press release announcing the termination of an at-the-market offering conducted by the Company, which would have raised $18.6 million in gross proceeds. Immediately after, Neptune issued a second press release announcing that the Company was conducting a $55 million registered direct offering.

On this news, Neptune's stock price fell $0.21 per share, or 10.82%, to close at $1.73 per share on February 17, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the cost of Neptune's integration of the assets and operations acquired in the SugarLeaf Acquisition would be larger than the Company had acknowledged, placing significant strain on the Company's capital reserves; (2) accordingly, it was reasonably foreseeable that the company would need to conduct additional stock offerings to raise more capital; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Neptune securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 17, 2021to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased Neptune securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

