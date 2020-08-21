The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) Investors

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Guidewire Software, Inc. ("Guidewire" or the "Company") (GWRE) - Get Report common stock between March 6, 2019 and March 4, 2020,inclusive (the "Class Period"). Guidewire investors have until September 23, 2020to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On March 4, 2020, Guidewire announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 and slashed its full-year revenue guidance by $57 million, from a range of $759 million to $771 million to only $702 million to $714 million. Additionally, the Company cut its Annual Recurring Revenue guidance from a range of 14% to 16%, down to 11% to 12% for the third quarter of 2020.During the accompanying earnings conference call, the Company specified that the Company's cloud products needed to be improved in order to meet customer needs and successfully compete against rival systems, and also revealed that a large swath of Guidewire customers no longer wanted the Company's traditional on-premise products and had not adopted Guidewire's cloud products.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $18.92 per share, or over 16%, to close at $93.56 per share on March 5, 2020.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company's transition to the cloud was not going well; (2) that Guidewire's cloud-based products needed to be improved to meet customer needs and catch-up with rival systems; (3) that the Company's transition to the cloud was also hurting Guidewire's traditional on-premise business; and (4) as a result, Guidewire's revenue guidance, including guidance principally based on significantly increasing demand for the Company's cloud-based products, was baseless and unattainable.

If you purchased Guidewire common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than September 23, 2020to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff.

