The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Fluidigm Corporation ("Fluidigm" or the "Company") (FLDM) - Get Report securities between February 7, 2019 and November 5, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Fluidigm investors have until November 20, 2020to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On August 1, 2019, Fluidigm reported second quarter 2019 revenue of $28.2 million, well below analysts' expectations of $32 million, citing weakness in its microfluidics segment.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $4.10, or 34%, to close at $8.05 per share on August 2, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on November 5, 2019, after the market closed, Fluidigm reported that third quarter 2019 revenue declined 8.5% year-over-year primarily due to mass cytometry instrument sales.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $2.60, or 51%, to close at $2.51 per share on November 6, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Fluidigm was experiencing longer sales cycles; (2) that, as a result, Fluidigm's revenue was reasonably likely to decline; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Fluidigm securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than November 20, 2020to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff.

