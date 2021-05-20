The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Amdocs Limited (DOX) Investors

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Amdocs Limited ("Amdocs" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:...

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Amdocs Limited ("Amdocs" or the "Company") (DOX) - Get Report ordinary shares between December 13, 2016 and March 30, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Amdocs investors have until June 8, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On March 31, 2021, before markets opened, Jehoshaphat Research published a report alleging that Amdocs overstated its profits, evidenced by steady parent profits despite declining subsidiary profits. The report also noted there was a concerning pattern of reputable auditors resigning, only to be replaced by "scandal-plagued or tiny shops." Furthermore, the report alleged that the Company "window-dressed" its balance sheets to keep its large borrowing a secret, and former employees and direct competitors corroborated the findings, including a former American Amdocs executive, who stated, "The US business was declining at a rate of [around] 7% annually . . . but then we would see the company [publish results that] say North America is stable."

On this news, Amdocs' stock price fell $9.19 per share, or 11.58%, to close at $70.15 on March 31, 2021.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Amdocs overstated its profits, cash, and liquidity, while understating its debt; (2) Amdocs concealed its large borrowing; (3) while Amdocs' reported results showed that its North American business was stable, that business was actually deteriorating annually, in part because the Company was losing AT&T as a customer; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Amdocs securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than June 8, 2021to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff.

