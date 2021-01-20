The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Investors

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired ACM Research, Inc. ("ACM Research" or the "Company") (ACMR) - Get Report securities between March 6, 2019 and October 7, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). ACM Research investors have until February 19, 2021to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On October 8, 2020, J Capital Research issued a report alleging, among other things, that the Company is "over-reporting both revenue and profit." Citing site visits and more than 40 interviews, the report stated that "[w]hat real profit the company has is apparently being siphoned off to related parties." The report also concluded revenue is overstated by 15-20% and claimed to have "evidence that undisclosed related parties are diverting revenue and profit from the company."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $1.09, or 1.52%, to close at $70.79 per share on October 8, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company's revenue and profits had been diverted to undisclosed related parties; (2) accordingly, the Company had materially overstated its revenues and profits; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased ACM Research securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than February 19, 2021to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased ACM Research securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

