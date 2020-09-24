The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation Of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRTC) On Behalf Of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Wrap Technologies, Inc.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Wrap Technologies, Inc. ("Wrap" or the "Company") (WRTC) - Get Report on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 23, 2020, White Diamond Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Wrap's trial pilot program for its BolaWrap product was a disaster. According to the report: "Over a six-month period, 200 BolaWrap devices in the hands of 1,100 LAPD officers in the field were only used nine times, and only worked once."

On this news, Wrap's shares fell $2.07 per share, or 25%, to close at $6.07 per share on September 23, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

