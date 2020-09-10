The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation Of Ultra Petroleum Corp. (UPLCQ) On Behalf Of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation on behalf of Ultra Petroleum Corp.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation on behalf of Ultra Petroleum Corp. ("Ultra" or the "Company") (OTC: UPLCQ) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 9, 2019, Ultra disclosed total revenues for second quarter 2019 of $155.4 million, an 18% decline year-over-year. The Company also revealed that its vaunted horizontal well program had been effectively halted and lowered its 2019 projected capital investments to a range of $260 million to $290 million and annual production to a range of 3239 to 244 billion cubic feet equivalent.

On this news, Ultra's stock price fell 31% to close at $0.09 per share. On August 22, 2019, NASDAQ formally delisted Ultra stock.

If you purchased Ultra securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

