The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation Of Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) On Behalf Of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Tecnoglass Inc.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Tecnoglass Inc. ("Tecnoglass" or the "Company") (TGLS) - Get Tecnoglass Inc. Report on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On December 9, 2021, Hindenburg Research published a report in which it stated that Tecnoglass had been the subject of a months-long investigation that included review of US and Colombian court records, securities filings, corporate registrations, property records, export records and media reports going back decades. The report alleged that "serious red flags" had been identified regarding "management and numerous undisclosed related party transactions that call the company's reported financial results into question."

On this news, Tecnoglass stock fell $12.14, or 36%, to close at $21.56 per share on December 9, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Tecnoglass securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215005303/en/