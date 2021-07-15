The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation Of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) On Behalf Of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. ("Stable Road" or the "Company") (SRAC) on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On July 13, 2021, after market hours, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") announced a settlement with Stable Road, a special purpose acquisition company, its sponsor and CEO, and its merger target Momentus Inc. The settlement penalties total more than $8 million. The settlement follows allegations that Momentus and its CEO, Mikhail Kokorich "repeatedly told investors that it had 'successfully tested' its propulsion technology in space when, in fact, the company's only in-space test had failed to achieve its primary mission objectives or demonstrate the technology's commercial viability."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $1.20, or over 10%, to close at $10.68 per share on July 14, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

