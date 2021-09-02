The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation Of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) On Behalf Of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Spectrum" or the "Company") (SPPI) - Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

In December 2018, Spectrum submitted a Biologics License Application ("BLA") to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for ROLONTIS as a treatment for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

On August 6, 2021, Spectrum announced that it had received a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") from the FDA regarding the BLA, citing deficiencies related to manufacturing and requiring a reinspection of the Company's manufacturing facility.

On this news, Spectrum's stock price fell $0.70 per share, or nearly 22%, to close at $2.55 per share on August 6, 2021.

