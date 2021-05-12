The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation Of So-Young International Inc. (SY) On Behalf Of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of So-Young International Inc. ("So-Young" or the "Company") (SY) - Get Report on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 6, 2021, Blue Orca Capital published a report regarding So-Young stating "Lips can be fake. Financials shouldn't be." The report stated that Blue Orca's "Data Scrape Shows Widespread Booking Fabrication on SY's Platform[,]" and that the Company "estimate[s] that SY exaggerates the bookings from these clinics by at least 4-5x during the period we monitored. We think this indicates, persuasively, that SY is inflating both the popularity of its platform and its reported revenues." The report also noted that "[l]ike SY's booking revenues, we think the evidence shows that SY's advertising revenues are largely inflated[,]" due in part to Blue Orca's "data scrapping reveal[ing] that 24% of the clinics sold zero procedures on SY's platform in 2020[,]" and "that over 50% of the clinics listed on the platform had 50 or fewer bookings."

