The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation Of Snap, Inc. (SNAP) On Behalf Of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Snap, Inc.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Snap, Inc. ("Snap" or the "Company") (SNAP) - Get Snap, Inc. Class A Report on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On October 21, 2021, Snap reported weaker-than-expected third quarter earnings due to Apple's privacy update, revealing that the "changes have adversely affected our targeting, measurement, and optimization capabilities, and in turn affected our ability to measure the effectiveness of advertisements on our services." The Company disclosed that demand for its advertising products had reduced, and thus, so had its prices, resulting in potential serious harm to its business.

On this news, Snap's stock price fell $19.97, or 26.5%, to close at $55.14 per share on October 22, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Snap securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211129005032/en/