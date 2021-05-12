The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation Of Skillz Inc. F/k/a Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (SKLZ) On Behalf Of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Skillz Inc.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Skillz Inc. f/k/a Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. ("Skillz" or the "Company") (SKLZ) - Get Report on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On March 8, 2021, Wolfpack Research published a report about the Company alleging that the growth speculations from Skillz and its insiders were "entirely unrealistic" and that Skillz's top three games, representing 88% of Skillz's revenue, reported a decline in downloads since the third quarter of 2020.

On this news, Skillz stock price fell $3.00 per share, or 10.9%, to close at $24.45, thereby injuring investors.

On April 19, 2021, Eagle Eye Research posted an anonymous report on Twitter in which it claimed that, through the use of providing users with incentive Bonus Payments, "the company likely recognizes substantial non-cash revenue and [] cash revenues may be less than ½ of GAAP revenue."

On this news, Skillz stock price fell $1.00, or 6.61%, to close at $14.11 on April 19, 2021. Shares continued to decline to close at $12.55 on April 20, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Skillz securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210512005254/en/