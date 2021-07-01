The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation Of Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) On Behalf Of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Rocket Companies, Inc. ("Rocket" or the "Company") (RKT) - Get Report on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 5, 2021, Rocket announced first quarter 2021 financial results and second quarter 2021 outlook in a press release, reporting that it expected closed loan volume within a range of only $82.5 billion and $87.5 billion and gain on sale margins within a range of only 2.65% to 2.95% for the second quarter of 2021. The midpoint of this gain on sale margin estimate represented a 239 basis point decline year-over-year and a 94 basis point decline sequentially, which was Rocket's lowest quarterly gain on sale margin in two years and reflected that favorable market conditions recently touted by the Company had in fact reversed.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $3.79, or nearly 17%, to close at $19.01 per share on May 6, 2021.

