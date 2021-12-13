The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation Of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC) On Behalf Of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. ("Revance" or the "Company") (RVNC) - Get Revance Therapeutics, Inc. Report on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

In November 2019, Revance submitted a Biologics License Application ("BLA") to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for its lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA ("DAXI"), for the treatment of glabellar lines.

On October 12, 2021, Revance stated that it "remains confident" in its BLA despite a Form 483 issued by the FDA following a recent inspection of the Company's facility. The Form 483, which had been publicized pursuant to a Freedom of Information Act request, indicated that "[t]he current manufacturing process is not the process proposed for licensure." The Form 483 also stated that Revance's "Quality Unit lacks the responsibility and authority for the control, review, and approval of outsourced activities which includes defining the responsibilities and communication processes for quality-related activities in a written agreement."

On this news, Revance's stock fell $6.85, or 25%, to close at $20.45 per share on October 12, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on October 15, 2021, Revance disclosed receipt of a Complete Response Letter, which stated that the FDA "is unable to approve the BLA in its present form" due to "deficiencies related to the FDA's onsite inspection of Revance's manufacturing facility."

On this news, Revance's stock fell $8.90, or 39%, to close at $13.81 per share on October 18, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Revance securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005965/en/