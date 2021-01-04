The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation Of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) On Behalf Of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of QuantumScape Corporation ("QuantumScape" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: QS) on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of QuantumScape Corporation ("QuantumScape" or the "Company") (QS) - Get Report on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On January 4, 2021, Seeking Alpha published an article pointing to several risks with QuantumScape's solid state batteries that make it "completely unacceptable for real world field electric vehicles." Specifically, it stated that the battery's power means it "will only last for 260 cycles or about 75,000 miles of aggressive driving." As solid state batteries are temperature sensitive, "the power and cycle tests at 30 and 45 degrees above would have been significantly worse if run even a few degrees lower."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell as much as 37% during intraday trading on January 4, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased QuantumScape securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210104005706/en/