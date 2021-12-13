The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation Of Paysafe Limited F/k/a Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (PSFE, BFT) On Behalf Of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Paysafe Limited ("Paysafe" or the "Company") (NYSE: PSFE, BFT) f/k/a Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Paysafe Limited ("Paysafe" or the "Company") (NYSE: PSFE, BFT) f/k/a Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II ("FTAC") on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 30, 2021, Paysafe became a public entity via business combination with FTAC.

Then, on November 11, 2021, before the market opened, Paysafe announced that it was revising its revenue guidance for the full year 2021 downward from a range of $1,530 - $1,550 to a range of $1,470 - $1,480. Paysafe attributed the revision to "[g]ambling regulations and softness in key European markets and performance challenges impacting the Digital Wallet segment" and "[t]he modified scope and timing of new eCommerce customer agreements relative to the Company's original expectations for these agreements."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $3.03 per share, or more than 40%, to close at $4.24 per share on November 11, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

