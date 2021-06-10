The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation Of Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) On Behalf Of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Oscar Health, Inc.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Oscar Health, Inc. ("Oscar" or the "Company") (OSCR) on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Oscar provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc. and changed its name to "Oscar Health, Inc." in January 2021.

On March 3, 2021, Oscar sold about 37 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO") at $39.00 a share, raising nearly $1.4 billion in new capital.

On May 13, 2021, the Company announced its first quarter 2021 financial results, reporting an $87.4 million loss or $(0.98) per share, well below analysts' expectations of a loss of $(0.53) per share.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Oscar securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210609005988/en/