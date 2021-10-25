The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation Of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) On Behalf Of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. ("Organogenesis" or the "Company") (ORGO) - Get Organogenesis Holdings, Inc. Class A Report on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 12, 2021, Value Investors Club issued a report alleging issues at Organogenesis, indicating that the Company has been improperly billing the federal government for $250 million annually. The Company also set the price for its new wound covering, Affinity, "exorbitantly high[,]" which Medicare reimbursed while making the product lucrative for doctors to use through large rebates.

On this news, Organogenesis's stock price fell $1.70, or 14%, to close at $10.35 per share on October 12, 2021.

