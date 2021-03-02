The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation Of Ontrak, Inc. (OTRK) On Behalf Of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Ontrak, Inc. ("Ontrak" or the "Company") (OTRK) on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 1, 2021, Ontrak issued a press release announced preliminary financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2020. Therein, the Company stated that its largest customer had terminated its contract with Ontrak, effective June 26, 2021. The Company stated that this customer "evaluated Ontrak on a provider basis" and "[a]s such, the customer evaluated [Ontrak's] performance based on [its] ability to achieve the lowest possible cost per medical visit, and not on [its] clinical outcomes data or medical cost savings." The Company also stated that "the coaching model which Ontrak has pioneered for over a decade was seen by the customer to be less relevant to their performance metrics."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $27.32, or more than 46%, to close at $31.62 per share on March 1, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

