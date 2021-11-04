The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation Of ON24, Inc. (ONTF) On Behalf Of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of ON24, Inc.

In February 2021, ON24 conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 8,560,930 shares of its common stock at a price of $50 per share.

Then, on August 10, 2021, after the markets closed, ON24 announced its second quarter 2021 financial results and provided guidance for the remainder of the year. Specifically, ON24 expected revenue of no more than $48.5 million in the third quarter and $204.5 million for fiscal year 2021, missing analyst consensus estimates by $2.7 million and $4.5 million, respectively.

On this news, ON24's stock declined $10.00, or nearly 31%, to close at $22.31 per share on August 11, 2021. Since the IPO, ON24's stock has traded as low as $18.66 per share, 64% below the IPO price of $50 per share.

