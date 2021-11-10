The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation Of Oak Street Health, Inc. (OSH) On Behalf Of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Oak Street Health, Inc.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Oak Street Health, Inc. ("Oak Street" or the "Company") (OSH) on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 8, 2021, after the market closed, Oak Street disclosed that the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") had launched an investigation into whether the company may have violated the False Claims Act. The Company stated that the DOJ requested "certain documents and information related to the company's relationships with third-party marketing agents and related to the company's provision of free transportation to federal health care beneficiaries."

On this news, Oak Street's stock price fell $9.75 per share, or 20%, to close at $37.14 on November 9, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

