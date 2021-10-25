The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation Of Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) On Behalf Of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Novavax, Inc.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Novavax, Inc. ("Novavax" or the "Company") (NVAX) - Get Novavax, Inc. Report on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On October 19, 2021 Politico reported that despite prior representations regarding the Company's vaccine analytics and testing, two people "with direct knowledge of the matter" claim Novavax "has struggled to attain anywhere close" to the 90 percent vaccine purity levels required to meet Food and Drug Administration guidance. The report continues, "[a]nother person familiar with the company's manufacturing process said Novavax has recently shown purity levels hovering around 70 percent."

On this news, Novavax's share price fell $23.69, or almost 15%, to close at $136.86 per share on October 20, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Novcavax securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211025005348/en/