The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation Of NextCure, Inc. (NXTC) On Behalf Of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of NextCure, Inc.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of NextCure, Inc. ("NextCure" or the "Company") (NXTC) - Get Report on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On January 13, 2020, NextCure disclosed that Eli Lilly and Company had ended its collaboration agreement for the research and development of the Company's leading product candidate, NC318, a first-in-class immunomedicine targeting the Siglec-15 immunomodulatory receptor particularly for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $4.70, or 8%, to close at $52.00 per share on January 13, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on July 13, 2020, before the market opened, NextCure announced that it was no longer planning to "advance the non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and ovarian cancer cohorts in the stage 2 portion of the Simon 2-stage trial." The same day, the Company announced that its Chief Medical Officer resigned.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $9.73, or 54%, to close at $8.15 per share on July 13, 2020, thereby injuring investors further.

