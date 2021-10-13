The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation Of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) On Behalf Of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Nano-X Imaging Ltd.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. ("Nano-X" or the "Company") (NNOX) - Get Nano X Imaging LTD Report on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On August 19, 2021, Nano-X revealed that it had "received a request for additional information from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the 'FDA') concerning the Company's last 510(k) submission of its multi-source device, Nanox.ARC." The 510(k) submission was placed on hold pending the Company's response.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $2.25 per share, or 9.5%, to close at $21.43 per share on August 19, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Nano-X securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211013005325/en/