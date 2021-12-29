The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation Of Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) On Behalf Of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Medallion Financial Corp.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Medallion Financial Corp. ("Medallion" or the "Company") (MFIN) - Get Medallion Financial Corp. Report on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On December 29, 2021, the SEC charged Medallion and its President and Chief Operating Officer, Andrew Murstein, "with illegally engaging in two schemes in an effort to reverse the company's plummeting stock price." Specifically, the two had "engaged in illegal touting by paying Ichabod's Cranium and others to place positive stories about the company on various websites, including Huffington Post, Seeking Alpha, and TheStreet.com."

On this news, Medallion's stock fell up to 27% during intraday trading on December 29, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

