The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation Of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) On Behalf Of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. ("Marathon" or the "Company") (MARA) - Get MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS INC Report on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 15, 2021, before the market opened, Marathon revealed that during its third quarter 2021, "the Company and certain of its executives received a subpoena to produce documents and communications concerning the Hardin, Montana data center facility" described in Marathon's Form 8-K dated October 13, 2020.

On this news, Marathon's stock price fell $20.52, or 27%, to close at $55.40 per share on November 15, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

