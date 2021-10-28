The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation Of Honeywell International Inc. (HON) On Behalf Of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Honeywell International Inc.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Honeywell International Inc. ("Honeywell" or the "Company") (HON) - Get Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Report on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 22, 2021, Honeywell announced a probable loss of at least $160 million in response to investigations by the U.S. Department of Justice, the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Brazilian authorities regarding Honeywell's compliance with the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and similar Brazilian laws.

On this news, Honeywell's share price fell $7.12, or approximately 3%, to close at $217.40 per share on October 22, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

