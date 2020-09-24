The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation Of Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) On Behalf Of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Golar LNG Limited ("Golar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GLNG) on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 24, 2020, Bloomberg reported that the Eduardo Navarro Antonello, the CEO of Golar's power unit, Hygo Energy, was involved in a bribery network in Brazil's Operation Car Wash.

On this news, the Company's share price fell as much as 27% in intraday trading on September 24, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

