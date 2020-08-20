The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation Of Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS) On Behalf Of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation on behalf of Genius Brands International, Inc.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation on behalf of Genius Brands International, Inc. ("Genius" or the "Company") (GNUS) - Get Report investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On June 5, 2020, Hindenburg Research published a report questioning the valuation of the Company and highlighting certain inaccurate statements by Genius. For example, the report stated that Rainbow Rangers, one of the Company's cartoon properties, was actually airing nine times per week, not the 26-airings noted in Genius' press release, and was not airing in favorable time slots.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.92, or over 13%, to close at $5.94 on June 5, 2020, thereby damaging investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Genius securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200820005328/en/