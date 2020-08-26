The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation Of Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) On Behalf Of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation on behalf of Garrett Motion Inc.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation on behalf of Garrett Motion Inc. ("Garrett Motion" or the "Company") (GTX) - Get Report investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 26, 2020, Garrett Motion disclosed that it had sought relief from certain financial covenants. However, the Company stated that its "leveraged capital structure poses significant challenges to its overall strategic and financial flexibility and may impair its ability to gain or hold market share in the highly competitive automotive supply market, thereby putting Garrett at a meaningful disadvantage relative to its peers."

On this news, the Company's shares fell $3.04 per share, or 44.19%, to close at $3.84 per share on August 26, 2020.

