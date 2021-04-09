The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation Of Franklin Wireless Corp. (FKWL) On Behalf Of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Franklin Wireless Corp. ("Franklin" or the "Company") (FKWL) on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On April 9, 2021, Franklin reported that it had been notified "that Verizon Wireless has issued a voluntary recall of its Jetpack Hotspot devices imported by Franklin." The Company stated that it was "work[ing] with its battery and device manufacturing partners to determine the cause and extent of the concerns."

On this news, the Company's share price fell as much as 22% during intraday trading on April 9, 2021.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Franklin securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210409005415/en/