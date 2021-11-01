The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation Of CareDx, Inc. (CDNA) On Behalf Of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of CareDx, Inc.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of CareDx, Inc. ("CareDx" or the "Company") (CDNA) - Get CareDx, Inc. Report on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 28, 2021, after the market closed, CareDx revealed that it had received a civil investigative demand from the U.S. Department of Justice as part of an investigation into the Company's "business practices related to [its] kidney testing and phlebotomy services." The Company had also received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for similar issues as well as certain accounting and public reporting practices.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $19.34, or 27%, to close at $51.00 per share on October 29, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

