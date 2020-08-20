The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation Of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (APLT) On Behalf Of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation on behalf of Applied Therapeutics, Inc.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation on behalf of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. ("Applied Therapeutics" or the "Company") (APLT) - Get Report investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 17, 2020, Applied Therapeutics revealed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had placed a partial clinical hold on the Company's ACTION-Kids study, citing the need for additional technical information to ensure that each study participant has access to the drug's benefits. The ACTION-Kids study is evaluating the Company's AT-007 drug for the treatment of galactosemia.

On this news, the Company's shares fell $3.53 per share, or 12.07%, to close at $25.71 per share on August 17, 2020.

