The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation Of Anaplan, Inc. (PLAN) On Behalf Of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation on behalf of Anaplan Inc. ("Anaplan" or the "Company") (PLAN) - Get Report investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 27, 2020, Anaplan reported billings of $126 million for fourth quarter 2019, representing a growth rate of 25%, which was well below consensus estimates and roughly half of the Company's historical growth rates of 46% to 59%. The Company attributed the shortfall to the inability to close some large deals at the end of the quarter due to certain "management changes."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $14.06 per share, or 25%, to close at $44.03 per share on February 27, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

