The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation Of Amarin Corporation Plc (AMRN) On Behalf Of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Amarin Corporation plc ("Amarin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMRN) on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 30, 2020, Amarin announced that "the United States District Court for the District of Nevada[] rul[ed] in favor of the generic companies in the company's patent litigation against two filers of abbreviated new drug applications, or ANDAs, for Amarin's VASCEPA® (icosapent ethyl) capsule franchise." On this news, Amarin's share price fell $9.58, or approximately 70.5%, to close at $4.00 per share on March 31, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

On June 21, 2021, investors learned that the Supreme Court rejected the Company's bid to revive its Vascepa patents. On this news, Amarin's share price fell 5.2%, to close at $4.70 per share on June 21, 2021, further injuring investors.

If you purchased Amarin securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

