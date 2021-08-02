The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation Of Allianz SE (ALIZY) On Behalf Of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Allianz SE ("Allianz" or the "Company") (OTC: ALIZY) on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 1, 2021, Allianz disclosed that "the U.S. Department of Justice ('DOJ') has begun an investigation concerning the Structured Alpha Funds," and that "there is a relevant risk that the matters relating to the Structured Alpha Funds could materially impact future financial results of Allianz Group."

On this news, the Company's share price fell as much as 7% during intraday trading on August 2, 2021.

