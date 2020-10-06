The Law Offices Of Frank L. Branson Honored With Back-to-Back Accolades

Veteran trial lawyers named to Texas Lawyer's 'Best of 2020' for personal injury while two recent jury verdicts join the Texas Verdicts Hall of Fame

DALLAS, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson has earned rare back-to-back honors for courtroom successes. The firm is named among the Top 3 in Dallas for personal injury litigation by Texas Lawyer magazine, while two recent verdicts have been inducted in the VerdictSearch Texas Verdicts Hall of Fame.

The rare accomplishment of having two verdicts inducted in the Hall of Fame underscores the Dallas firm's reputation for taking challenging cases to trial and prevailing. In addition, the Hall of Fame honors recognize two very different types of litigation - a $242 million product liability verdict against Toyota in 2018 and a $43 million business litigation verdict in 2015.

The Toyota verdict stems from a product defect lawsuit filed on behalf of a Dallas family whose two young children suffered traumatic injuries when a defective seat in a Lexus ES 300 sedan collapsed during a rear-end collision. It was the largest product liability verdict in Texas and the third-largest in the nation in 2018. As a result of that case, the Branson trial team was named "2018 Trial Team of the Year" by the National Trial Lawyers organization, and firm founder Frank L. Branson was named among the 50 Most Influential Lawyers in America.

The $43 million jury verdict stemmed from a partnership dispute between investors over large amounts of mineral rights acreage in Fisher County.

The Dallas-based trial litigation firm earned Texas Lawyer's "Best of 2020" honor based on votes by peer lawyers across Texas.

Since 2012, the firm has earned five of the state's top 100 verdicts and settlements, according to Verdict Search. Firm founder Frank L. Branson was previously inducted individually into the VerdictSearch Hall of Fame in 2012 based on his long record of major verdicts and settlements. The Best of 2020 and Hall of Fame honors are featured in the October edition of Texas Lawyer newspaper.

The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson represents clients in cases involving complex product liability, catastrophic injury, commercial air crashes, professional negligence and business torts. To learn more about the firm, visit http://www.flbranson.com.

