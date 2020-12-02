The Law Offices Of Frank L. Branson Among Nation's Best In Five Litigation Practice Areas For 2021

DALLAS, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson is being honored among the best in the nation in five practice areas based on a comprehensive analysis by U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America for the prestigious annual Best Law Firms guide.

For the 2021 edition of Best Law Firms, the Dallas-based litigation boutique earned Tier 1 rankings in the Dallas legal market for commercial litigation, personal injury litigation, product liability litigation and professional malpractice law. The firm was also recognized for medical malpractice law.

Researchers from U.S. News and Best Lawyers base their selections on voting by lawyers and thousands of responses from law firm clients. Clients are surveyed on firm expertise, responsiveness, business understanding, cost-effectiveness, civility and whether they refer the firm to other clients.

Led by firm founder Frank L. Branson, the firm has a hard-earned reputation for representing families and individuals seriously injured by dangerous products, major trucking accidents, oilfield explosions, industrial catastrophes and negligent business practices.

To be selected for the Best Law Firms list, a firm must have at least one lawyer included in the most recent edition of The Best Lawyers in America, the nation's oldest peer-review legal guide. The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson had two attorneys highlighted in the 2021 Best Lawyers edition - Mr. Branson and veteran trial lawyer Debbie Dudley Branson.

The Best Law Firms honor is just the latest in a series of professional accolades for the firm. In addition to having two jury verdicts included in the VerdictSearch Hall of Fame this year, trial lawyers Debbie Branson and Tim Newsom are repeat Texas Super Lawyers honorees. Mr. Branson has earned some of the legal profession's highest honors, including a listing among the Super Lawyers Top 10 in Texas every year since 2007. Firm trial lawyer John Burkhead has been honored by Super Lawyers/Rising Stars annually since 2016.

The complete Best Law Firms results can be found at https://bestlawfirms.usnews.com .

The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson represents clients in cases involving complex product liability, catastrophic injury, commercial air crashes, professional negligence, and business torts. To learn more about the firm, visit http://www.flbranson.com .

