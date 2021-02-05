The Law Office Of Marshall Silberberg Promotes Attorney William Collins To Partner

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Established medical malpractice firm The Law Office of Marshall Silberberg has promoted once-associate William Collins to partner status as of February 2021.

Attorney Collins came to The Law Office of Marshall Silberberg after earning his J.D. at Loyola Law School, where he made the Dean's List and graduated in the top 25% of the class. His experience also included a clerkship for Justice Richard Aldrich in the California Court of Appeals. From his first day with the team at The Law Office of Marshall Silberberg, Attorney Collins applied himself to learning all he could from its experienced and knowledgeable team. To date, he has contributed to the firm's successes in notable cases and provided caring guidance to many clients.

As a partner, Attorney Collins plans to split his time between mentoring other staff members and taking the lead on serious cases that need a skilled and knowledgeable lawyer. The team at The Law Office of Marshall Silberberg congratulates him on his promotion and is excited to watch him embark on this next phase of his career.

With over 250 trial successes and $500+ million recovered for its clients, The Law Offices of Marshall Silberberg is a trusted name in personal injury and medical malpractice litigation throughout Los Angeles and Orange County. No matter how complex a client's case, the team is willing to do the work of developing an individualized strategy. From working with trusted expert witnesses to taking the time to ensure they fully understand each client's story, the attorneys at The Law Offices of Marshall Silberberg are fully committed to bringing negligent parties to justice. Find the firm online at https://www.silberberglaw.com or by calling 949-565-4281.

