The Laughing Cow® Introduces Two New Snacking Innovations With The Laughing Cow Blends And The Laughing Cow & Go

Featuring plant-based ingredients like lentils, red beans and chickpeas, or portable cup packaging, The Laughing Cow's newest offerings meet rising demand for better-for-you snack options and on-the-go snacking.

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This January, The Laughing Cow® is unveiling two exciting product innovations: The Laughing Cow Blends cheese spreads and The Laughing Cow & Go portable cups.

The Laughing Cow Blends cheese spreads are a delightful blend that combines the best of both worlds with the same spreadable, smooth goodness of the brand's beloved creamy cheese and beans, chickpeas or lentils.

Each wedge is infused with bold spice and/or herbs and packed with delicious flavor backed by real, plant-based ingredients.

This new line of flavors has 2g of protein, is a good source of calcium and vitamin E.

Packaged in pre-portioned wedges, The Laughing Cow Blends cheese spreads will be available in available in eight-wedge rounds in three unique flavors: Chickpea & Cheese with Herb, Lentil & Cheese with Curry and Red Bean & Cheese with Paprika.

On the heels of new branding and product reformulation in 2020, The Laughing Cow is now making it possible for cheese-lovers to take a little laughter on the go with The Laughing Cow & Go portable cups.

These delightful snack cups fit perfectly into cup holders, making them an ideal companion for family road trips or a quick errand, and pair the creamy original dippable cheese with crunchy, whole wheat breadsticks.

At only 140 calories per cup with 5g of protein and a good source of calcium, these portable cups are a smart, but filling choice for the entire family.

The Laughing Cow & Go are available in three crave-worthy flavors: Creamy Original paired with whole wheat breadsticks, Creamy White Cheddar paired with pretzel breadsticks and Creamy Herbs paired with multigrain breadsticks.

Like all The Laughing Cow products, both The Laughing Cow Blends cheese spreads and The Laughing Cow & Go portable cups contain no artificial colors or artificial flavors and no artificial growth hormones*.

"We're thrilled to kick-off the new year with new and exciting innovations," said The Laughing Cow® USA Brand Director Zach Fatla. "The launch of these products shows the evolution and adaptability of The Laughing Cow to consumer snacking trends - we're bringing big flavor, real ingredients and portability forward as part of a strong line-up of products, including our current variety of original wedges."

The Laughing Cow Blends cheese spreads and The Laughing Cow & Go portable cups will be available in the refrigerated section of grocery retailers nationally in early 2021. The Laughing Cow Blends cheese spreads can be purchased for a suggested retail price of $3.29. The Laughing Cow & Go can be purchased in a two-pack for a suggested retail price $2.49.

Join the Conversation:Share your snacking moments with us on Twitter @TheLaughingCow or on Facebook and Instagram @TheLaughingCowUSA using #ChooseToLaugh. Visit thelaughingcow.com for more information on the new product innovations and snack ideas.

About The Laughing Cow®: Part of the Bel Brands USA family, The Laughing Cow® Spreadable Cheese Wedges, Blends, Cheese Dippers, Cheese Cups and Go Cups are deliciously rich and creamy snacks. The Laughing Cow® Cheese is one of the most popular brands manufactured by Bel Brands USA Inc., a subsidiary of Bel Group. Headquartered in Paris, Bel wants to promote healthier, responsible and accessible food for all consumers worldwide. Bel is a major player in the healthy snack market. Bel produces more than thirty local and international brands that are sold in more than 130 countries around the globe. In addition to The Laughing Cow®, other USA favorites include Boursin®, Babybel® and popular cheese spreads marketing under Kaukauna®, Merkts® and Price*s® labels. Bel Brands delivers fun snacks to over 400 million consumers globally. www.belbrandsusa.com

*No significant difference has been shown between milk derived from rBST-treated and non-rBST treated cows.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-laughing-cow-introduces-two-new-snacking-innovations-with-the-laughing-cow-blends-and-the-laughing-cow--go-301215775.html

SOURCE Bel Brands USA