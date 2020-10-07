The Latest Socially Inspired Investor Digest/podcast Discusses Why ESG Experts Are Inspired About The Future

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There is evidence, as analytics indicate, that change is happening and investors, especially the younger generation, are trending toward investments that will improve healthcare, equality, the environment and...

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There is evidence, as analytics indicate, that change is happening and investors, especially the younger generation, are trending toward investments that will improve healthcare, equality, the environment and governance. The Socially Inspired Investors' latest digest and podcast focuses on the reason investors should be inspired and why the investment community is fostering progress with environmental, social and governance challenges.

The Socially Inspired Investor digest and podcast addresses relevant investment strategies with some of today's leading experts in the ESG investment industry. Recognizing the roots of inspiration topical today provides insight into the engagement coming from both the investment industry and impact organizations to use finance as a tool to accelerate change.

"The investment community has come together to make the world a better place through socially inspired investing. In the latest digest and podcast we hear from some of the industry's leading voices including: Peter Fusaro from Wall Street Green Summit, Conte Wealth Advisors' Chris Stearns, Phil Kirshman of Impact Metropolis, and RJK Associates' Aisha Williams to name a few. They talk about how social attitudes are being fueled by newer generations, socially and environmentally aware companies, and technology that reduces the carbon footprint," says Charles Hamowy, Editor of The Socially Inspired Investor.

The contributors to the latest digest and podcast discuss the factors that nourish inspiration today -- the COVID crisis, sustainability, and justice for all. Investors are inspired by present day realities. Based on the responses to the latest Spotlight On segment, corporations worldwide are listening.

The Socially Inspired Investor Digest, a distillation of informed current thinking on the topic, is written to provide the average investor practical ESG information. The accompanying monthly podcast presents in-depth interviews with ESG thought leaders. Both the podcast and the digest are offered without cost. To subscribe, visit SociallyInspiredInvestor.com.

