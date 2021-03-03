The Langbo Chengdu (Photo: Business Wire)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) - Get Report announced today the global growth of its independent collection brands, including recent openings and development plans through 2025 across The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Destination by Hyatt and JdV by Hyatt brands. This growth reinforces Hyatt's focus on continuing to immerse guests, members and customers into cultures and destinations that matter most to them.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210303005772/en/

Hôtel du Palais Biarritz (Photo: Business Wire)

Hyatt's independent collection brands encompass diverse properties, each true to its destination and offering the modern traveler enriching experiences in new and exciting ways. Whether it's a luxury hotel in The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand with a rich history, a boutique JdV by Hyatt hotel inspired by its vibrant neighborhood, or an immersive resort retreat within the Destination by Hyatt brand, each hotel delivers one-of-a-kind guest experiences for every occasion.

"With each new hotel opening under Hyatt's three independent collection brands, we are encouraging unique discovery of the local culture or history of the hotel's location, truly illustrating the spirit of these three distinct brands," said Katie Johnson, global brand leader, independent collection, Hyatt. "Learning from our guests, members, and customers is key to Hyatt. Each of these hotels accelerates our efforts to expand our independent collections in markets that reach travelers and surprise locals with captivating experiences."

The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand believes luxury is defined by experiences. More than a compilation of one-of-a-kind hotels, these properties are a thoughtful curation of stories worth collecting. Whether it's a modern marvel, a historic gem or a revitalizing retreat, 25 properties worldwide provide thought-provoking environments for guests seeking a sophisticated yet unscripted experience when they travel.

Destination by Hyatt hotels make up a diverse collection of independent hotels, resorts and spacious residences that are individual at heart yet connected by a commitment to embody the true spirit of each location. ​Formerly known as Destination Hotels, the rebranded collection was recently renamed Destination by Hyatt to reflect its global reach. Each property is purposefully crafted to be a place of discovery through immersive experiences, authentic design and genuine service. In more than 30 locations nationwide, families, groups and couples can connect to both people and place - enjoying a sense of belonging that makes the destination theirs.

Embracing the brand's original namesake—Joie de Vivre—JdV by Hyatt is all about celebrating the joy of life. The recently rebranded collection of JdV by Hyatt hotels is a vibrant, independent group of hotels that are true reflections of the urban neighborhoods we call home. As champions of diversity and inclusion, each of its 14 hotels offers guests a community for the spirited, the light-hearted, and the young-at-heart.

Expected 2021 Openings:

Planned new hotel openings in 2021 across Hyatt's independent collection of brands include properties in key markets across the globe, notably the first JdV by Hyatt hotels in Canada and Sweden, as well as:

Hôtel du Palais Biarritz, a part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt (Biarritz, France)Hôtel du Palais, the only hotel classified as a Palace on France's Atlantic Coast, will soon emerge from a meticulous restoration to further enhance the majesty and elegance of this exceptional hotel while preserving the spirit of its prestigious 19th century design and architecture. Hôtel du Palais Biarritz expects to reopen its doors in late March 2021 for the season, through October 31, 2021. After completing the final phase of its extensive renovation, the hotel plans to resume operations again in summer 2022.

Mission Pacific Hotel , a JdV by Hyatt hotel & The Seabird Resort , a Destination by Hyatt hotel (Oceanside, California)Mission Pacific Hotel and The Seabird Resort are both set to open in Spring 2021 in Oceanside, California. The two adjacent hotels will have distinctly different personalities and comprise the newest and largest oceanfront resort development in San Diego County constructed in more than half a century, collectively spanning 700 feet of beachfront property. The casually upscale 226-room Seabird Resort will be a classic oceanfront resort celebrating the delights of Southern California living delivering an estate-by-the-beach retreat. The resort will offer an expansive pool with an indoor/outdoor living room, Chef Kurtis Habecker's inventive seasonal cuisine, nearly 20,000 square feet of spectacular ocean view meeting and celebration spaces, and an expansive spa. Mission Pacific Hotel will be the ultimate bohemian-chic coastal experience, offering guests 161 guestrooms, immersive biking, skating and surfing experiences, in addition to bold culinary moments and spectacular ocean views across the property. Embodying the quintessential SoCal spirit, the hotel will be home to Oceanside's only rooftop pool and bar, along with the Historic Graves House.

, a hotel & , a hotel (Oceanside, California)Mission Pacific Hotel and The Seabird Resort are both set to open in Spring 2021 in Oceanside, California. The two adjacent hotels will have distinctly different personalities and comprise the newest and largest oceanfront resort development in San Diego County constructed in more than half a century, collectively spanning 700 feet of beachfront property.

The Shay, a Destination by Hyatt hotel (Culver City, California)The Shay, a 148-room boutique hotel at the new Ivy Station development in the heart of Culver City, California is slated to open in Summer 2021. Ivy Station will offer thoughtfully curated shops, unique and exciting dining, as well as a variety of high-end wellness amenities.

Commune by the Great Wall, a part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt (Beijing, China)Commune by the Great Wall is currently undergoing an extensive renovation and is expected to welcome guests in April 2021. Comprised of 175 guestrooms including 36 villas, Commune by the Great Wall is an exclusive collection of contemporary architecture designed by 12 renowned Asian architects. Located in a picturesque valley amid lush mountains in rural Beijing, the hotel is connected by a private path to an unrestored section of the Great Wall, offering guests a unique experience at one of China's most celebrated UNESCO World Heritage sites.

With a deep belief in the power of these independent collection brands, Hyatt plans to add JdV by Hyatt and Destination by Hyatt brand hotels in more locations that matter most to guests and members. Additional properties expected to open or join Hyatt in 2021 include:

Banyan Cay Resort and Golf, a Destination by Hyatt hotel (West Palm Beach, Florida)

a Destination by Hyatt hotel (West Palm Beach, Florida) A hotel in Jingdezhen, China, a part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt (Jingdezhen, China)

a part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt (Jingdezhen, China) The Langbo Chengdu , a part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt (Chengdu, China)

, a part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt (Chengdu, China) El Capitan Hotel , a JdV by Hyatt hotel (Merced, California)

, a JdV by Hyatt hotel (Merced, California) Story Hotel Riddargatan , a JdV by Hyatt hotel (Stockholm, Sweden)

, a JdV by Hyatt hotel (Stockholm, Sweden) Story Hotel Signalfabriken , a JdV by Hyatt hotel (Stockholm, Sweden)

, a JdV by Hyatt hotel (Stockholm, Sweden) Story Hotel Studio Malmö , a JdV by Hyatt hotel (Malmö, Sweden)

, a JdV by Hyatt hotel (Malmö, Sweden) The Anndore House , a JdV by Hyatt hotel (Toronto)

, a JdV by Hyatt hotel (Toronto) The Walper , a JdV by Hyatt hotel (Toronto)

, a JdV by Hyatt hotel (Toronto) The Sweetgrass Inn at Wild Dunes , a Destination by Hyatt hotel (Isle of Palms, South Carolina)

, a Destination by Hyatt hotel (Isle of Palms, South Carolina) A hotel in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico,a part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt

Looking Ahead, Executed Franchise and Management Agreements:

By 2025, Hyatt's independent collection of brands expect to welcome several new properties including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand's entry into Japan, Thailand and Mexico, as well as:

Hotel La Compañia , a part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt (Panama City, Panama)

, a part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt (Panama City, Panama) Grand Hansa Hotel , a part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt (Helsinki, Finland)

, a part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt (Helsinki, Finland) Rancho Pescadero , a part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt (Todos Santos, Mexico)

, a part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt (Todos Santos, Mexico) A hotel in Tongli, Suzhou, China, a part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt

a part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt The Barai Hua Hin, a part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt (Hua Hin, Thailand)

a part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt (Hua Hin, Thailand) The former Byblos Hotel , a part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt (Mijas, Spain)

, a part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt (Mijas, Spain) A hotel near Mount Fuji, Japan, a part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt (Shizuoka, Japan)

a part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt (Shizuoka, Japan) A hotel in Hollywood, Calif.,a part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt

2020 Openings:

In 2020, Hyatt continued mindful growth of its independent collection of brands across the globe with the following new hotels opening:

Reimagining the Guest Experience with Special Offers

Guided by insights from our guests, members and colleagues, Hyatt is rethinking the guest experience with creativity and care to provide enhanced convenience, flexibility and wellbeing through the following special offers:

Work from Hyatt: Hyatt is giving families, couples and individuals a seamless, much-needed change of scenery from their work-from-home routines, with the Work from Hyatt extended-stay package and Office for the Day option. Travelers can book the extended-stay package at 90 hotels across North America and the Caribbean to enjoy work- and school-life balance with the comforts of a premium resort experience. The Office for the Day offer is available through May 31, 2021 at more than 400 Hyatt hotels in the Americas and newly added hotels in Asia including Bangkok, Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, Sydney and Tokyo. To learn more about participating properties, availability and pricing, visit hyatt.com/workfromhyatt or call a Hyatt Global Contact Center directly at 1-866-886-5053.

Hyatt Night In: Driven by its commitment to reimagine the guest experience and reignite the joy of travel, Hyatt Night In offers those looking for a staycation a unique way to enjoy an evening or weekend away at a nearby destination. With signature experiences ranging from private dining to plane spotting, and premium amenities to help guests make the most of their night out, Hyatt Night In is available at nearly 70 participating locations September 21, 2021. To learn more about participating properties, availability and pricing, visit hyatt.com/hyattnightin or call a Hyatt Global Contact Center directly at 1-866-886-5053 and reference special offer code NIGHTIN.

The Great Relocate: For World of Hyatt members considering trading work lunches for lunch breaks on the beach, The Great Relocate package offers members the opportunity to live and work from a hotel in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Southwest Asia. The offer is valid for any stay longer than 29 nights through December 31, 2021 when you book by December 3, 2021. Members can enjoy standard in-hotel benefits including earning points and having nights count toward elite-tier status. With spacious guestrooms and suites, refreshing pools, twice weekly housekeeping, private work areas, complimentary gym access, high-speed internet and IT concierge on hand, laundry services, airport or train station pickup and 25% off onsite dining, working remotely can be a breeze. Terms and conditions apply. To learn more and book an escape, visit: https://world.hyatt.com//content/gp/en/offers/work-from-hyatt/the-great-relocate.html

World of Hyatt Gives Members 500 Reasons to Stay Somewhere New

To provide World of Hyatt members even more ways to be rewarded, World of Hyatt is offering members the opportunity to earn 500 Bonus Points for qualifying nights at new Hyatt hotels and resorts around the world when they open. Participating hotels and their offer stay periods can be found at worldofhyatt.com/newhotelbonus. New additions will be added to this landing page as well. No registration is required and members can earn on top of other offers.

Terms & Conditions

Offer valid for 500 Bonus Points for each qualifying night stayed by World of Hyatt members in good standing during a hotel's offer period at participating hotels and resorts. Offer valid at participating hotels and resorts for stays with a checkout date during each hotel's offer period. For each hotel's offer period, visit worldofhyatt.com/newhotelbonus. To be eligible for this offer you must be a World of Hyatt member in good standing at time of reservation and stay, stay at a participating hotel with a checkout date during that hotel's offer period, provide your World of Hyatt membership number at time of check-in, and either pay an Eligible Rate or redeem a free night award. An "Eligible Rate" and "Ineligible Rate" are defined in the World of Hyatt Terms and Conditions (located at worldofhyatt.com/terms). Only one point bonus may be earned per member, per stay, regardless of the number of rooms booked. Only the room occupied by the member will count toward this offer. Two or more consecutive nights at the same hotel will be deemed one stay. All points awarded under this offer are Bonus Points. This offer is subject to the complete terms and conditions of the World of Hyatt program. Please allow 3-4 weeks after travel is completed for World of Hyatt Bonus Points to be credited to your Account. To join World of Hyatt, visit worldofhyatt.com. Qualifying nights will automatically be tracked when you provide your World of Hyatt membership number at check-in. A limited number of rooms are allocated to this offer; reservations subject to availability. Offer not valid with groups, conventions, other promotional offers, tour packages or special rate programs. Promotional blackout periods may apply due to seasonal periods or special events, and normal arrival/departure restrictions apply. Hyatt reserves the right to alter or withdraw this offer at any time without notice. The trademarks Hyatt®, World of Hyatt® and related marks are trademarks of Hyatt Corporation or its affiliates. © 2019 Hyatt Corporation. All rights reserved.

For additional information, visit worldofhyatt.com/newhotelbonus.

Guided by its purpose of care, Hyatt's multi-layered Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment further enhances its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind. More information on Hyatt's commitment can be found here: hyatt.com/care-and-cleanliness.

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company offering 20 premier brands. As of December 31, 2020, the Company's portfolio included more than 975 hotel, all-inclusive, and wellness resort properties in 69 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top employees, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries operate, manage, franchise, own, lease, develop, license, or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, and vacation ownership properties, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Caption by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, tommie™, UrCove, and Hyatt Residence Club® brand names, and operates the World of Hyatt® loyalty program that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com .

About The Unbound Collection by Hyatt

More than a compilation of independent, one-of-a-kind hotels, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt is a thoughtful curation of stories worth collecting. Whether it's a modern marvel, a historic gem or a revitalizing retreat, each property provides thought-provoking environments and experiences that inspire for guests seeking elevated yet unscripted service when they travel. For a full list of hotels in the collection, visit unboundcollection.hyatt.com. Follow @UnboundxHyatt on Facebook and Instagram and tag your photos with #TellYourTale.

About Destination by Hyatt

The Destination by Hyatt brand is a diverse collection of independent hotels, resorts and residences that are individual at heart yet connected by a commitment to embody the true spirit of each location. Ranging from upscale to luxury, each property is purposefully crafted to be a place of immersive discoveries, authentic design, and warm and welcoming service. As an honored host, each Destination by Hyatt hotel connects guests to both people and place—offering a sense of belonging that invites all to make our destination yours. For more information, visit destinationhotels.com. Follow the Destination by Hyatt brand on Instagram: @destinationhotels, Twitter: @Destination, and Facebook: Destination Hotels.

About JdV by Hyatt

A community for the spirited, light-hearted, and young-at-heart, the JdV by Hyatt brand offers a collection of vibrant, independent hotels that are true reflections of the urban neighborhoods they call home. Each hotel provides an experience that is inclusive in spirit and space, welcoming all vibes, tribes and unique souls—effortlessly bringing people together with joy-driven service. Embracing its namesake, each property invites guests and locals to connect, live in the moment and celebrate the joy of life. Follow @JDVHotels on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for news and updates. For more information, please visit www.jdvhotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its short and longer-term effects, including the demand for travel, transient and group business, and levels of consumer confidence, and the pace of recovery following the pandemic, any additional resurgence, or COVID-19 variants; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, any additional resurgence, or COVID-19 variants, and the impact of actions that governments, businesses, and individuals take in response, on global and regional economies, travel limitations or bans, and economic activity, including the duration and magnitude of its impact on unemployment rates and consumer discretionary spending; the ability of third-party owners, franchisees, or hospitality venture partners to successfully navigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, any additional resurgence, or COVID-19 variants; general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; the rate and the pace of economic recovery following economic downturns; levels of spending in business and leisure segments as well as consumer confidence; declines in occupancy and average daily rate; limited visibility with respect to future bookings; loss of key personnel; domestic and international political and geo-political conditions, including political or civil unrest or changes in trade policy; hostilities, or fear of hostilities, including future terrorist attacks, that affect travel; travel-related accidents; natural or man-made disasters such as earthquakes, tsunamis, tornadoes, hurricanes, floods, wildfires, oil spills, nuclear incidents, and global outbreaks of pandemics or contagious diseases, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, or fear of such outbreaks; our ability to successfully achieve certain levels of operating profits at hotels that have performance tests or guarantees in favor of our third-party owners; the impact of hotel renovations and redevelopments; risks associated with our capital allocation plans, share repurchase program, and dividend payments, including a reduction in, or elimination or suspension of, repurchase activity or dividend payments; the seasonal and cyclical nature of the real estate and hospitality businesses; changes in distribution arrangements, such as through internet travel intermediaries; changes in the tastes and preferences of our customers; relationships with colleagues and labor unions and changes in labor laws; the financial condition of, and our relationships with, third-party property owners, franchisees, and hospitality venture partners; the possible inability of third-party owners, franchisees, or development partners to access capital necessary to fund current operations or implement our plans for growth; risks associated with potential acquisitions and dispositions and the introduction of new brand concepts; the timing of acquisitions and dispositions, and our ability to successfully integrate completed acquisitions with existing operations; failure to successfully complete proposed transactions (including the failure to satisfy closing conditions or obtain required approvals); our ability to successfully execute on our strategy to expand our management and franchising business while at the same time reducing our real estate asset base within targeted timeframes and at expected values; declines in the value of our real estate assets; unforeseen terminations of our management or franchise agreements; changes in federal, state, local, or foreign tax law; increases in interest rates and operating costs; foreign exchange rate fluctuations or currency restructurings; lack of acceptance of new brands or innovation; general volatility of the capital markets and our ability to access such markets; changes in the competitive environment in our industry, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, industry consolidation, and the markets where we operate; our ability to successfully grow the World of Hyatt loyalty program; cyber incidents and information technology failures; outcomes of legal or administrative proceedings; violations of regulations or laws related to our franchising business; and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our annual report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which filings are available from the SEC. These factors are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any of our forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210303005772/en/