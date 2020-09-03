The Land Of Atheria, Fantasy Adventure Podcast, Launching Season One September 8th - After Months Of Preparation Father/daughter Authors Ready To Publish Audio Storybook!

Father/Daughter authors ready to share epic bedtime storybook adventure with the world, challenging old stereotypes and proving that anyone, no matter who they are, can be a hero.

REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atheria, Inc. announced the launch of new episodes of its fantasy adventure storybook podcast. On Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 4pm PST the authors will begin releasing new episodes to complete the entire first season of the podcast, titled "The Shattering". The first season will consist of 50 episodes, ten of which are currently published on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other major podcast players.

The Podcast is about the Land of Atheria, a fantasy adventure world where being different is not a drawback - it's what makes people heroes. "The Shattering" (Season One) follows two princesses who witness a magical orb explode in the sky, sending ten powerful crystals throughout the land and creating chaos. They must then find the ten heroes of Atheria who can use the crystals to heal the turmoil and save Atheria. It's an adventure that challenges old stereotypes and hopes to change the world, one story at a time.

New episodes of The Land of Atheria will start streaming on all major podcast providers starting September 8. New episodes will be published weeknights for kids to listen to at bedtime.

The Land of Atheria is a fantasy adventure land created by a father and his two daughters. After years of creating stories together, they decided to bring their stories to life and create a podcast. They enjoy building worlds where anyone, no matter who they are or what their differences are, can be a hero.

"We can't wait to finally release season one. It's been a goal of ours for so many years," says Lynnea Hutton (age 11), one of the authors of The Land of Atheria.

"We've spent years building a world where the most unlikely people can be heroes. We hope these stories help shift some paradigms," says Jeremy Hutton (age 39), another The Land of Atheria author.

For more information about The Land of Atheria, visit https://www.thelandofatheria.com/.

Atheria, Inc: Atheria, Inc. is located in Redmond, Washington and was founded in January of 2020 and dedicated to challenges old stereotypes and changing the world, one story at a time.

Atheria, Inc.(971) 278-1743 press@thelandofatheria.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-land-of-atheria-fantasy-adventure-podcast-launching-season-one-september-8th----after-months-of-preparation-fatherdaughter-authors-ready-to-publish-audio-storybook-301123500.html

SOURCE Atheria Inc.