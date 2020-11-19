The Lancer Group Announces The First Annual "Top 25 Women In PE-Backed Software Companies"

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lancer Group, an executive search firm for private equity-backed software companies, is proud to announce the first annual list "Top 25 Women in PE-Backed Software Companies". The list highlights the accomplishments of successful executives leading high-performing and fast-growing organizations.

Winners were nominated by The Lancer Group's network of private equity partners, board members, and executives as some of the most talented leaders driving value creation in private equity-backed software companies.

Victoria Lakers, Partner and head of Lancer's diversity practice, said "As we see increasing proof that diverse management teams leads to increased revenue and profitability, many of our clients have come to us looking to add diverse executives to their management teams and boards. We are thrilled to honor these impressive executives and we look forward to this being the first of many in years to come."

The 2020 winners include: Dru Armstrong - Chief Executive Officer, Grace Hill, LLC Tricia Benedix - Chief Financial Officer, Higher Logic Kate Bolseth - Chief Executive Officer, HelpSystems Heather Brunner - Chief Executive Officer, WP Engine Kathy Crusco - (Former) Chief Operating and Financial Officer, Epicor Julie Dodd - (Former) Chief Operating Officer, Ultimate Software Allison Guidette - Chief Executive Officer, SambaSafety Sarah Hagan - Chief Financial Officer, ECI Software Solutions Nancy Ham- Chief Executive Officer, WebPT Laura Ipsen - President & Chief Executive Officer, Ellucian Dana Jones - Chief Executive Officer, Sparta Systems JoAnn Kintzel - Chief Executive Officer, Procare Software Sharon Love - Chief Executive, CommunityBrands Teresa Mackintosh - Chief Executive Officer, Trintech Pam Murphy - Chief Executive Officer, Imperva Kristin Nimsger - (Former) Chief Executive Officer, Social Solutions Hila Nir - Chief Marketing & Chief Product Officer, ZoomInfo Sejal Pietrzak - Chief Executive Officer, Dealer Socket Christa Quarles- Chief Executive Officer, Corel Corporation Elizabeth Salomon - Chief Financial Officer, Xactly Janine Seebeck - Chief Operating Officer, BeyondTrust Nina Smith - Executive Vice President and General Manager for Casualty Solutions, Mitchell International Kate Eberle Walker- Chief Executive Officer, PresenceLearning Christin Wostmann - President & Chief Executive Officer, N2Y Amy Zupon - Chief Executive Officer, Vertafore

For full overviews on each of these executives, visit: https://thelancergroup.com/Top25Women2020

