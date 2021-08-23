The Lacek Group Named A Leader Among Loyalty Providers

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lacek Group, an Ogilvy Experience company, was named a Leader and received the highest score possible in ten criteria in a new report today — The Forrester Wave™: Loyalty Service Providers, Q3 2021.

"For us, Forrester's thorough, insightful, and objective analysis validates our business strategies, strength of offerings, and approach to serving our valued clients," says Bill Baker, CEO of The Lacek Group. "I'm delighted and proud to receive Forrester's highest category ranking, especially given the impressive set of providers selected by Forrester for its report."

The Lacek Group was ranked as one of the three Leaders among loyalty service providers in an evaluation of 26 criteria that span current offerings, strategy, and market presence. The report measures each provider's offerings and presents vendor selection guidance for marketers seeking loyalty and customer engagement, plus customer experience strategy and execution. The Lacek Group received top scores in ten criteria, including omnichannel loyalty strategy; program management and offer design; emotional loyalty measurement; experience and engagement design; loyalty vision; and service provider and vendor orchestration.

Forrester's evaluation reports that The Lacek Group's "vision and market approach speak to its deep thought leadership and emphasis on customer engagement — particularly the need to strike an emotional chord to engender customer devotion. It excels in vendor orchestration — it leads and manages the other vendors/agencies for the client."

The evaluation highlights that "customer references emphasize the firm's strength as a partner, praising The Lacek Group's 'unpretentious, hard-working, highly experienced team that understands the business model of loyalty.'" Additionally, Forrester noted that The Lacek Group has deep expertise in travel, hospitality, retail, and financial services, as well as a growing list of quick-service restaurants, consumer packaged goods, and healthcare clients. And it recommends that marketers from large brands "looking for innovative strategies should consider The Lacek Group."

Steve Soechtig, Global CEO for Ogilvy Experience, says he was pleased — and unsurprised — at the news. "The Lacek Group has been operating in the loyalty and customer engagement space for more than 25 years," he says. "Their longtime clients' successful results keep them returning to Lacek year after year. Impressively, they didn't lose a single client during the pandemic; in fact, they added five."

The Forrester Research report included an evaluation of the 12 most significant loyalty service providers in the U.S. To learn more about The Lacek Group's loyalty services, visit lacek.com.

About The Lacek Group

The Lacek Group is a pioneer in customer engagement and loyalty solutions at the intersection of brands, data insights, and creativity. For more than 25 years, The Lacek Group has built and optimized highly successful loyalty programs, customer-relationship management initiatives, and customer communications across all media for many of the world's most respected brands. The agency's clients include Marriott, Carnival Cruise Line, U.S. Bank, Enterprise Holdings (National Car Rental, Alamo Rent a Car, Enterprise Rent-A-Car), United Airlines, Ford Motor Company, The Home Depot and Dunkin' Brands. The Lacek Group is an Ogilvy Experience company. Learn more about The Lacek Group at lacek.com.

Contact: Tess MacGibbon The Lacek Group Media Contact Phone: 952.412.9336 Email: tess.macgibbon@lacek.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-lacek-group-named-a-leader-among-loyalty-providers-301360710.html

SOURCE The Lacek Group